A Green City resident was injured late Monday afternoon when a pickup truck pulled into the path of her car three miles southeast of Pollock on Route B.

Taken by ambulance to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan was the driver of the car 36-year-old Jeanie Kinney with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup 63-year-old Douglas Childers of Green City wasn’t reported hurt.

Neither driver was using a seat belt. The crash demolished the car and caused minor damage to the pickup.

