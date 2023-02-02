Crash on Interstate 35 injures man from Kidder

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A resident of Kidder was taken to a hospital following a single-vehicle rollover accident early Wednesday evening in Clay County.

The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for 69-year-old Robert Potts who was taken by Liberty Fire and Rescue to the Liberty Hospital.

The northbound SUV traveled off the left side of Interstate 35 and went into the median. The vehicle then returned to the highway, went off the opposite side, struck a ditch, overturned, and was demolished.

Potts was using a seat belt.

