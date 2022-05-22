Crash on Interstate 35 in Daviess County injures one

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Crawford, Arkansas woman sustained minor injuries as the result of the car she drove hitting a deer in Daviess County on Friday night, May 20.

Emergency medical services transported 33-year-old Jacqueline Ayers to Harrison County Community Hospital.

The car traveled southbound on Interstate 35 and struck the deer at mile marker 82. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and came to rest on the inside shoulder.

According to the report, extensive damage was reported to the car and Ayers wore a seat belt.