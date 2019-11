A Bethany resident was hurt when the car she was driving hit a deer on Interstate 35 north of Winston.

Twenty-three-year-old Tiara Ward was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The accident happened at approximately 6:30 Saturday morning on northbound Interstate 35 when the deer entered the road and was hit by the car.

There was extensive damage to the vehicle and Ward was wearing a seat belt.

