Crash on I-35 near Cameron injures Hamilton woman

A two-vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 35, four miles south of Cameron, Sunday, night injuring one driver.

Twenty-year-old Kellie Berry of Hamilton received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Liberty Hospital. The second driver was listed as 43-year-old Carisa Henderson of Cameron, who wasn’t hurt.

The two vehicles were northbound when one drove into the rear of the other, coming to a controlled stop on the exit ramp.

Both drivers wore seat belts. The Berry vehicle was listed as totaled, while Henderson’s received minor damage.

