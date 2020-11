Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

On Interstate 35, south of Clinton County Route PP, a southbound car went out of control on wet pavement, traveled off the right side of the highway, and struck an embankment.

The driver, 30-year-old Tiffany Shuskey of Gallatin wasn’t hurt. A seven-year-old girl from Gallatin received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Liberty Hospital.

Both occupants were using seat belts and the car had moderate damage.

