Crash on Highway K near Amazonia injures five including two children

A crash occurred at 11:10 a.m. on September 30, 2024, at the intersection of Highway K and Route T, near the Amazonia city limits in Andrew County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident involved a 2002 Honda Accord, driven by Amy Sue M. Jackson, 28, of Savannah, Missouri, and a 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Larry W. Etzler, 71, of Amazonia, Missouri.

The crash occurred as the Honda Accord was traveling southbound on Highway K. Jackson failed to negotiate a curve, causing the Honda to cross the center of the road into the northbound lane. Etzler, driving northbound in the Hyundai Santa Fe, attempted to avoid the oncoming Honda by crossing into the southbound lane, however, the Honda returned to the southbound lane, colliding with the Hyundai’s front passenger side tire.

After the impact, the Honda came to rest in the southbound lane, while the Hyundai traveled off the west side of the roadway, overturned, struck a tree, and came to rest on its top, facing north.

Injuries:

Juvenile, female, 12 – minor injuries, no seat belt, from Saint Joseph, Missouri, occupant, transported by Buchanan County EMS to Mosaic Life Care

Juvenile, female, 15 – minor injuries, no seat belt, from Saint Joseph, Missouri, occupant, transported by Buchanan County EMS to Mosaic Life Care

Amy Sue M. Jackson, 28 – minor injuries, no seat belt, from Savannah, Missouri, driver, transported by Holt County EMS to Mosaic Life Care

Karen S. Etzler, 69 – minor injuries, seat belt used, from Amazonia, Missouri, occupant, transported by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic Life Care

Larry W. Etzler, 71 – minor injuries, seat belt used, from Amazonia, Missouri, driver, transported by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic Life Care

Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to extensive damage, with the Honda towed by Collision Repair and the Hyundai by Blue Knight Towing.

The Andrew County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

