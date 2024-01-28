Crash on Highway 7 claims 9 year old girl’s life, two children, five adults injured

Share To Your Social Network

On January 27, 2024, at approximately 2:40 p.m., a crash occurred on Missouri Highway 7 at County Road 227th in Cass County, resulting in multiple injuries and one fatality. The incident involved a collision between a 2019 Honda Pilot and a 2021 Kia Soul.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the Kia Soul, driven by Michelle F. Baker, 50, of Bates City, Missouri, failed to stop at a stop sign, leading to a collision with the southbound Honda Pilot, driven by Jamie R. Mensing, 38, of Weston, Missouri. The impact caused the Honda Pilot to overturn twice before coming to rest.

A 9-year-old female passenger in the Kia Soul was pronounced dead by Dr. Dan Bixler at Cass Regional Hospital. Other occupants of both vehicles suffered various injuries:

A 6-year-old boy from Raytown, Missouri, was transported to Children’s Mercy, Kansas City, with moderate injuries.

A 9-year-old boy from Raytown, Missouri, was also transported to Children’s Mercy, Kansas City, with moderate injuries.

Jamie R. Mensing sustained serious injuries and was transported to Belton Regional Medical Center.

Kevin H. Mensing, 46, from Weston, Missouri, sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Belton Regional Medical Center.

Michelle F. Baker received serious injuries and was transported to Belton Regional Medical Center.

A 14-year-old girl from Weston, Missouri, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Belton Regional Medical Center.

Mark E. Pinkerton, 62, from Kingsville, Missouri, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Cass Regional Medical Center.

All individuals involved in the crash were reported to have been wearing seat belts.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Master Sergeant L. R. Dancy, Corporal K. M. Hoover, and the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

This incident marks the fourth fatal crash and fatality in Troop A’s jurisdiction for the year.

