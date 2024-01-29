Crash on Highway 63 in Macon County injures Columbia man

SUV hits tree in accident
A single-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 63, approximately 9 miles south of Macon, Missouri, early in the morning on January 29, 2024. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the incident happened at 2:05 a.m., near Marshall Road.

The vehicle involved, a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer, was traveling northbound when the driver, identified as 45-year-old Tracy L. Tullous of Columbia, Missouri, lost control. The Trailblazer veered off the west side of the roadway and collided with a tree. The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated that Tullous was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Tullous sustained moderate injuries and was transported by the Macon County Ambulance to the University Hospital in Columbia for treatment. The Chevrolet Trailblazer suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Still’s Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Macon County Ambulance, and Macon County Rescue.

