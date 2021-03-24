Crash on Highway 6 sends one person to hospital

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Two vehicles collided on Tuesday afternoon in DeKalb County, resulting in one driver being taken to a hospital. The wreck happened on Highway 6, at Route J, three miles north of Amity.

Thirty-six-year-old Krystal Frame of McFall received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. The other driver, 50-year-old Robert Kendall of St. Joseph, was not hurt. A passenger, 48-year-old Susan Kendall of St. Joseph, declined treatment at the scene for a minor injury.

The northbound car driven by Kendall allegedly failed to yield the right of way to the eastbound sports utility vehicle operated by Frame.

Vehicle damages were extensive, and all occupants were using seat belts.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and the DeKalb County Rural Fire Department.

