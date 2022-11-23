Crash on Highway 6 in Kirksville injures two, driver arrested

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports two Kirksville residents sustained minor injuries after a minivan failed to yield to a sports utility vehicle in Kirksville on Tuesday afternoon, November 22nd. The minivan driver was arrested.

Twenty-seven-year-old Robert Pine was a passenger in the minivan. Fifty-eight-year-old Maria Barraza was a passenger in the SUV. They were taken by ambulance to the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

No injuries were reported for the driver of the minivan, 39-year-old Richard Weakley of Kirksville, or the SUV driver, 49-year-old Erik Sanchez of Brashear.

The SUV traveled west on Highway 6, and the minivan traveled south on Industrial Road before the van reportedly failed to yield to the SUV at the intersection. The SUV struck the van and overturned.

The Patrol arrested Weakley and accused him of the felonies of driving while intoxicated involving a physical injury and no valid license. He was taken to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and released.

The accident report indicates Weakley, Sanchez, and Barraza wore seat belts, but Pine did not. Both vehicles were totaled.

Assistance was provided by the Kirksville Police Department and Adair County Ambulance.