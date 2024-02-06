Crash on Highway 50 in Jackson County injures Cameron woman

Share To Your Social Network

A collision on Highway 50 eastbound at Highway F resulted in minor injuries and vehicle damage on February 5, 2024, at approximately 2:51 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the accident involved two vehicles, a 2015 Nissan Altima and a 2021 Ford F-350. The Nissan Altima, driven by Lori A. Legendre, a 47-year-old female from Cameron, Missouri, was extensively damaged and towed from the scene by Ron’s Tow. Legendre was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The Ford F-350, driven by Matthew S. Hall, a 39-year-old male from Odessa, Missouri, sustained minor damage but was driven from the scene. Hall also had his seat belt on.

Lori Legendre, the driver of the Nissan Altima, suffered minor injuries and was transported by Lone Jack Fire personnel to Lee’s Summit Medical Center for medical evaluation and treatment.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when the Nissan Altima changed lanes into the path of the Ford F-350, resulting in a collision. The Ford F-350 struck the rear driver’s side of the vehicle driven by Legendre.

The accident investigation was assisted by Corporal M. J. Hanrahan and Corporal Z. D. Davidson.

