Crash on Highway 46 in Ravenwood leaves one man injured

Local News June 5, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Rollover Crash news graphic
A Ravenwood man was injured in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 46 near West Ross Street within the city limits on June 4, 2024, at approximately 5:59 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident involved a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Jennifer E. Osborn, 47, of Ravenwood, Missouri. The vehicle was southbound on Highway 46 when it traveled off the west side of the roadway, striking multiple mailboxes and a fire hydrant before overturning. The Malibu came to a rest in the front yard of a residence on the west side of the highway, ending up on its top and facing northwest.

Osborn was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Mosaic in Maryville by Nodaway County Ambulance.

The vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene by Shell’s Towing.

The accident was investigated by Trooper C.P. Justice, with assistance from Trooper A.J. Kempa and the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office.

