Crash on Highway 36 near Stewartsville injures Chula resident

A traffic accident on Highway 36 near Route K in Stewartsville, Missouri, resulted in minor injuries for one driver, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The collision occurred at approximately 2:26 p.m. on February 16, 2024, involving a 2005 Western Star truck and a 2007 Ford Focus.

According to the patrol, Alejandro Gonzalez, 36, of Miami, Florida, was driving the truck westbound on Highway 36 when he attempted a left turn and failed to yield to oncoming traffic. This led to the Ford Focus, driven by 61-year-old Terry R. Hampton of Chula, Missouri, striking the towed unit of the truck. The impact caused the Ford Focus to veer off the right side of the roadway and collide with a fence before coming to a stop on the north side facing southwest.

Terry R. Hampton sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported by Clinton/DeKalb County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph, Missouri, for treatment. Both drivers were using seat belts at the time of the accident.

The Western Star truck sustained minor damage and was able to be driven from the scene, located later by authorities. The Ford Focus suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by 36 Auto and Diesel to a tow lot.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted by Sergeant S.M. Hux and Sergeant M.A. Wilhoit.

