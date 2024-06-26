Crash on Highway 34 in Wayne County claims life of young driver

Share To Your Social Network

A 21-year-old man from Clubb, Missouri, was killed in a traffic accident late Tuesday night on Highway 34, east of County Road 215A in Wayne County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred at approximately 11:43 p.m.

Kenneth G. Hunden was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban eastbound when he lost control of the vehicle. According to the accident report, the vehicle was traveling too fast for the conditions, which caused it to veer off the right side of the roadway, return to the road, and then overturn.

Hunden, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Wayne County Coroner Mark Smith at 10:38 p.m. His body was transported to the Wayne County Morgue.

The Chevrolet Suburban sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by 67 Towing. The crash also resulted in damage to a state-owned Chevron sign.

This incident marks the 34th fatality in Troop E for the year 2024.

