Crash on Highway 33 near Plattsburg injures elderly woman

An accident occurred on July 2, 2024, at 2:05 p.m. on Highway 33 and 272nd Street, three miles northeast of Plattsburg, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2022 John Deere 6120E and a 2008 BMW 328.

The 2008 BMW 328, driven by Carolyn L. Dixon, an 82-year-old woman from Turney, Missouri, was traveling northbound when she attempted to overtake the northbound 2022 John Deere 6120E, driven by James T. Pyles, a 36-year-old man from Trimble, Missouri. As the John Deere began to slow down and attempt a left-hand turn, the BMW struck the side of the John Deere.

Following the collision, both vehicles veered off the north side of the roadway. The BMW came to rest in the middle of 272nd Street facing northeast, while the John Deere stopped in the westbound lane of 272nd Street facing west.

Carolyn L. Dixon sustained minor injuries and was transported by Clinton County Ambulance to Liberty Hospital. James T. Pyles did not report any injuries. Dixon was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. It was not specified if Pyles was using a safety device.

The John Deere tractor sustained minor damage and was secured at the scene to be removed later. The BMW was extensively damaged and towed from the scene by Sam’s Towing.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene

