Crash on Highway 24 near West Quincy injures man from Taylor

State News June 26, 2024
Traffic Accident
A 67-year-old man from Taylor, Missouri, was injured in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 24 near West Quincy on Tuesday night. The crash occurred around 10:00 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver, identified as Robert W. Fry, was traveling eastbound in his 1998 Buick Park Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle. The car initially veered off the right side of the roadway, striking a guardrail, before crossing over to the left side and colliding with a bridge wall.

Fry, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries in the crash. He was transported by Adams County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy for treatment.

The vehicle suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Towing Solutions in Quincy. The accident led to a coordinated response from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Palmyra Fire Department, along with assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol Master Sergeant McGivney.

