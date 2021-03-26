Crash on Highway 202 in Schuyler County injures three

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A man and two teenage girls from Iowa sustained injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Schuyler County on March 26th.

An ambulance transported the driver of a pickup truck, 66-year-old James Steele of Batavia, Iowa, to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville with what the Highway Patrol called serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a 17-year-old girl from Winterset, Iowa, and her passenger, a 15-year-old girl also from Winterset, refused treatment at the scene for what were considered minor injuries.

The vehicle driven by the teen traveled east on Highway 202 before allegedly failing to yield to the pickup headed south on Highway 63. The truck struck the other vehicle, totaling both vehicles

Steele did not wear a seat belt; however, the girls did.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department, Schuyler County Fire, and Adair County Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.

Related