Crash on Highway 154 injures Vandalia woman

A collision on Highway 154 in Ralls County resulted in minor injuries for a Vandalia woman on May 27, 2024. The accident occurred at approximately 7:53 p.m., 0.25 miles west of Route F.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident involved a 2015 Kia Sportage driven by Christina M. Kaler, 54, of Vandalia, Missouri, and a 2006 Honda Odyssey. The Honda Odyssey, traveling westbound, crossed the center line and struck the eastbound Kia Sportage.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene by Scott’s Tow. Christina M. Kaler, who was wearing her seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was transported by private auto to Pike County Memorial Hospital for treatment. The identity and condition of the Honda Odyssey driver remain unknown.

Master Sergeant Henry, Trooper Hummel, the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office, Vandalia Fire Department, and Vandalia Ambulance assisted at the crash scene.

