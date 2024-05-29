Crash on Highway 154 injures Vandalia woman

State News May 29, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Accident Graphic
Share To Your Social Network
             

A collision on Highway 154 in Ralls County resulted in minor injuries for a Vandalia woman on May 27, 2024. The accident occurred at approximately 7:53 p.m., 0.25 miles west of Route F.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident involved a 2015 Kia Sportage driven by Christina M. Kaler, 54, of Vandalia, Missouri, and a 2006 Honda Odyssey. The Honda Odyssey, traveling westbound, crossed the center line and struck the eastbound Kia Sportage.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene by Scott’s Tow. Christina M. Kaler, who was wearing her seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was transported by private auto to Pike County Memorial Hospital for treatment. The identity and condition of the Honda Odyssey driver remain unknown.

Master Sergeant Henry, Trooper Hummel, the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office, Vandalia Fire Department, and Vandalia Ambulance assisted at the crash scene.

Post Views: 679

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.