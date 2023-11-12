Crash on Highway 154 in Monroe County sends driver to hospital by helicopter

November 12, 2023
On November 11, 2023, at approximately 3:30 p.m., a traffic accident occurred on Highway 154, about four miles west of Perry, Monroe County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2009 Ford Escape, driven by 56-year-old Terry L. McIntosh of Laddonia, Missouri, was involved in the mishap.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s report indicates that the Ford Escape, heading eastbound, veered off the left side of the road. The vehicle collided with a fence and a utility pole before overturning. The accident resulted in total damage to the Ford Escape, which was later towed by A1 Towing.

Terry L. McIntosh, the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained serious injuries in the crash. McIntosh was transported to University Hospital in Columbia by an MU helicopter for medical care.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Sergeant Mattingly, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, and both the Paris and Perry Fire Departments.

