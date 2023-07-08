Crash on Highway 15 ejects passenger, two children, ages 0 and 1 transported to hospital

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An accident on Highway 15, located 5 miles north of Paris, resulted in injuries to several individuals. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and provided details of the incident.

According to MSGT. Mattingly of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 12:40 PM when a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Jason M. Rieger, 25, of Paris, was traveling northbound on Highway-15. The vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway, then overcorrected, skidded off the left side, struck the ground, and overturned.

The force of the crash caused the ejection of Debra A. Shepherd, 20, also from Paris, Missouri, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident. Shepherd sustained serious injuries and was transported by Air Evac to University Hospital. Rieger, the driver, suffered minor injuries and was taken by Monroe County Ambulance to the same medical facility for treatment.

Two juvenile occupants, both females, aged 0 and 1, were also present in the vehicle. They were properly restrained with child safety seats and were transported to University Hospital for medical evaluation. The younger child was flown by Survival Flight, while the older one was transported by Monroe County Ambulance.

The authorities were assisted at the scene by Cpl. Kindle of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Paris Fire Department, and both Monroe City and Monroe County Ambulances.

The damaged Chevrolet Malibu was towed from the scene by Prather’s Towing.

