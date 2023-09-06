Crash on Highway 11 leaves Linneus man with serious injuries; patrol accuses driver of DWI

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An accident occurred on Highway 11 at Mitoon Road, approximately 4 miles north of New Boston, on September 5, 2023, at 7:45 p.m.

The accident involved a 2005 Ford Focus, driven by Jacob H. Wiese, a 32-year-old man from Linneus. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Ford Focus was traveling southbound when the accident occurred. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned, ejecting the driver.

Jacob H. Wiese sustained serious injuries in the crash. Wiese was transported by private auto to Pershing Memorial Hospital for medical attention.

The vehicle sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Precision Towing of Brookfield. Wiese was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

TPR Stinson led the investigation, with assistance from the Linn County Sheriff’s Department.

It has been reported that Jacob H. Wiese did not have insurance coverage for his 2005 Ford Focus at the time of the accident.

Later in the night, the Highway Patrol accused Jacob Wiese of driving while intoxicated for alcohol, failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash, and a seat belt violation. He was released for medical treatment.

Related