Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

There were no apparent injuries when two vehicles collided Friday as one exited a North Central Missouri College parking lot at 11:30 am on Cedar Street in Trenton,

One of the vehicles was driven by 21-year-old Nicole Danner of Kirksville, and the other was operated by 25-year-old Courtney Michael of Trenton.

The Danner vehicle was exiting the west end of the Cross Hall parking lot and collided with the Michael vehicle traveling on Cedar Street.

Damages was described as major to both vehicles.

Related