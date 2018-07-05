Crash north of Chillicothe injures infant and teenager when pickup overturns

The Highway Patrol reports a teen and an infant sustained minor injuries when the pickup truck they were passengers in overturned four miles west of Chillicothe Wednesday afternoon.

The Patrol reports 19-year-old William Simpson of Chillicothe drove south on Route Y when he failed to negotiate a left curve, and the pickup ran off the west side of the road at Highway 190. The vehicle returned to the road, began to skid, and ran off the east side of the road before overturning. The truck came to rest on its top in the road facing west and was totaled.

The Chillicothe Fire Department transported Simpson’s passengers, 18-year-old Brooklyn Leeper and one-year-old Bryson Farmer, both of Chillicothe, to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. The Patrol reports Simpson did not receive any injuries.

The Patrol notes Simpson and Leeper did not wear a safety device at the time of the accident, but the infant was secured in a car seat.

