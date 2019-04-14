Crash near New Cambria injures two, demolishes car

Residents from New Cambria and Bucklin were to seek treatment on their own after a car overturned northwest of New Cambria Saturday afternoon.

The driver, 39-year old Rebecca Karney of Bucklin, and a passenger, 39-year old Susan Akins of New Cambria, both received minor injuries.

The accident happened five miles northwest of New Cambria on Crystal Avenue when the northbound car went out of control on loose gravel, traveled off the right side of the road, and overturned, demolishing the car.

Both occupants were wearing seat belts.