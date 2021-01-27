Crash near Mount Moriah on Highway 136 injures Kansas City man

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Kansas City man sustained moderate injuries when he lost control of a box truck on a wet road, and the truck overturned three miles east of Mount Moriah Wednesday morning, January 27th.

Emergency medical services transported 34-year-old Solea Hyenow to the Harrison County Community Hospital.

The truck traveled west on Highway 136 before it ran off the north side of the road, overturned, and came to rest on its driver’s side.

The truck received moderate damage the report indicates the driver wore a seat belt.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and Mercer County Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

