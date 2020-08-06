Crash near La Plata injures Kirksville teens

The Highway Patrol reports two Kirksville residents sustained minor injuries in an accident involving a pickup truck two miles west of La Plata the night of Wednesday, August 5th.

The driver, 19 year old Amanda Brouhard, and passenger, 18 year old Bree Rogers, went to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville.

The pickup traveled north on Igloo Road before running off the road and striking an embankment. The vehicle received moderate damage.

The Patrol notes the driver wore a seat belt, while the passenger did not.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Department, Emergency Medical Service, and Fire Department assisted as well as the La Plata Police Department.

