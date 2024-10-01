Crash near Hannibal leaves one man injured and another unhurt

A single-vehicle accident occurred on September 30, 2024, at approximately 10:10 a.m., three miles southwest of Hannibal on Route HH in Ralls County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2020 Toyota Corolla was traveling east when it veered off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as 53-year-old James C. Brown of Quincy, Missouri, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and did not sustain any injuries. Brown’s vehicle sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Heartland Towing.

A passenger in the vehicle, 65-year-old Steven C. Hendrickson of Rensselaer, Missouri, suffered minor injuries. Hendrickson was also wearing a seat belt and was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by Marion County Ambulance.

The accident was assisted by Trooper Geren, the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, and the Hannibal Rural Fire Department.

