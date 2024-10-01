Crash near Hannibal leaves one man injured and another unhurt

State News October 1, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Accident Graphic
Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares

A single-vehicle accident occurred on September 30, 2024, at approximately 10:10 a.m., three miles southwest of Hannibal on Route HH in Ralls County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2020 Toyota Corolla was traveling east when it veered off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as 53-year-old James C. Brown of Quincy, Missouri, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and did not sustain any injuries. Brown’s vehicle sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Heartland Towing.

A passenger in the vehicle, 65-year-old Steven C. Hendrickson of Rensselaer, Missouri, suffered minor injuries. Hendrickson was also wearing a seat belt and was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by Marion County Ambulance.

The accident was assisted by Trooper Geren, the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, and the Hannibal Rural Fire Department.

Post Views: 19

Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares
 
2
Shares
11           

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.