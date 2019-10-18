Crash near Edinburg kills Trenton man, another life-flighted to Kansas City

A single-vehicle accident on Thursday afternoon on Highway 146 near Edinburg has claimed the life of a Trenton resident and hospitalized another resident.

Sixty-nine-year-old Lindell J. Willey was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grundy County Coroner.

A passenger, 58-year-old Pamela K. Holsted received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton, then flown by medical helicopter to St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City.

Willey was driving northbound when the pickup traveled off the west side of Highway 146, went down an embankment, and struck a tree. The vehicle, a 1995 Dodge Ram, was demolished in the Thursday accident five miles west of Trenton. Both occupants were using safety devices.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, emergency medical services, and the coroner.

Lindell Willey is the fourth traffic fatality this year in Grundy County.

