Crash near Brunswick injures three children

A single vehicle rollover accident in Chariton County Monday morning resulted in minor injuries for three children from Brunswick.

A car driven by 37-year-old Socorro Gonzales of Brunswick was southbound when she apparently lost control on the snow-covered Route Y and drove off the left side of the road where the car overturned, coming to rest on its wheels.

The driver wasn’t hurt, however, taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall were children Juana Gonzales aged 11, Paola Gonzales aged 9 and an infant, Mateo Gonzales.

The car was demolished in the accident three miles north of Brunswick and all occupants were using safety devices.