Crash near Bevier injures one person

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Bevier woman sustained minor injuries after the car she drove pulled into the path of another car one mile south of Bevier on Thursday afternoon, March 2nd.

An ambulance took 74-year-old Pamela Ugolini to Samaritan Hospital in Macon. No injuries were reported for the driver of the other car, 41-year-old Eric Britt of Bevier.

Ugolini’s car was turning north from a private driveway on Route C before allegedly pulling into the path of Britt’s northbound car and coming to rest in a ditch.

Both vehicles received moderate damage and both drivers wore seat belts.

Assistance was provided by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, first responders, and Ambulance as well as the Bevier Fire Department.

Related