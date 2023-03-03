Crash near Bevier injures one person

Local News March 3, 2023 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Bevier woman sustained minor injuries after the car she drove pulled into the path of another car one mile south of Bevier on Thursday afternoon, March 2nd.

An ambulance took 74-year-old Pamela Ugolini to Samaritan Hospital in Macon. No injuries were reported for the driver of the other car, 41-year-old Eric Britt of Bevier.

Ugolini’s car was turning north from a private driveway on Route C before allegedly pulling into the path of Britt’s northbound car and coming to rest in a ditch.

Both vehicles received moderate damage and both drivers wore seat belts.

Assistance was provided by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, first responders, and Ambulance as well as the Bevier Fire Department.

Post Views: 8
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.