Crash in Trenton at 9th and Kitty injures two

The Trenton Police Department reports one driver was treated for injuries and received a citation, and another driver complained of pain following a two-car accident at East Ninth and Kitty streets Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency medical services treated 85-year-old Mary Edna Wallace of Trenton at the scene, and she reportedly refused transport to the hospital. Sixty-two-year-old Sharry Ruth Gay of Trenton allegedly complained of pain in her right knee and left wrist.

The police department reports Wallace drove south on Bulldog Avenue and began to cross Ninth Street but failed to yield to Gay, who drove west on Ninth Street. Gay’s car struck Wallace’s before Wallace’s car continued south, crossed Ninth Street, ran off the road west of Kitty Street, struck a fire hydrant, and came to a stop.

Wallace’s vehicle received damage to the driver’s side front fender area and front bumper and was towed from the scene. Gay’s vehicle received damage to the passenger’s side headlight area and was driven from the scene.

The Trenton Police Department reports Wallace was cited for failure to yield at a stop intersection.