Crash in St. Francisville totals two cars; Fort Madison teen injured

A 16-year-old girl from Fort Madison, Iowa, sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 27 in St. Francisville, Missouri, at 4:05 p.m. on September 20.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when the 2010 Ford Focus she was driving eastbound failed to yield to a southbound 2013 Toyota Corolla driven by Peggy S. Moran, 46, of Owatonna, Minnesota. The Ford Focus struck the Toyota Corolla, causing the Corolla to overturn.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The 16-year-old driver was transported by Clark County Ambulance to Fort Madison Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Moran was uninjured.

Both vehicles were totaled and were towed from the scene by Brewer’s Wrecker.

The accident was assisted by Trooper Horrell, the Wayland Fire Department, and the Clark County Sheriff’s Department.

Post Views: 395