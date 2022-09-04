Crash in south Missouri injures Cameron resident

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Residents of Cameron and Lebanon were hurt Saturday morning in the head-on collision of a car and a sports utility vehicle west of Lebanon in south central Missouri.

A passenger in the car, 19-year-old Ian Riley of Cameron, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Hunter Burton of Cameron, was not reported hurt. The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Wiliam Curry of Lebanon, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries.

The accident happened five miles west of Lebanon on Highway 64 as the car was eastbound and the SUV traveled west when the SUV failed to yield.

Both of the vehicles were demolished in the head-on crash. All three occupants were wearing seat belts.