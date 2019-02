A single-vehicle accident Sunday night at Highway 13 and Route DD in Johnson County injured a resident of Norborne and demolished the vehicle he was driving.

Thirty-three-year-old Brandan Bellamy received minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Western Missouri Medical Center.

A trooper reports Bellamy was northbound when he apparently failed to negotiate a roundabout and struck a curb and a sign. Bellamy was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.