Crash in Greentop injures 5-year-old girl

The Highway Patrol reports a girl from Greentop sustained minor injuries when a pickup truck failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a sport utility vehicle in Greentop on Wednesday morning, November 25th.

The five-year-old, who was a passenger in the pickup, was treated at the scene. No injuries were reported for pickup driver 23-year-old Patrick Jochimsen and SUV driver 58-year-old Cindy Lindquist Pamperin, both of Greentop.

The pickup traveled north on Main Street before colliding with the SUV, which went east on Sixth Street.

Both vehicles received extensive damage and all occupants wore seat belts.

The Adair County and Schuyler County ambulances along with the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

