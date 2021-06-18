Crash east of Trenton injures Chillicothe man

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

One person was injured east of Trenton late Thursday afternoon when one vehicle struck the rear of another that was slowing for a farm tractor. The crash, at 5:15 pm, occurred on Highway 6, three miles east of Trenton.

The highway patrol listed injuries as minor for 31-year-old Derrick Norman of Chillicothe, who was taken by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The driver of the other vehicle, 39-year-old John Babbitt of Humphreys, wasn’t hurt.

Both Norman’s van and Babbitt’s pickup were westbound with the van slowing for a farm tractor when it was struck in the rear. After impact, the pickup skidded to a controlled stop on the shoulder while the van went off the highway and through a fence.

Both vehicles received extensive damage. Norman was using a seat belt while Babbitt was not.

Assistance was provided by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.

