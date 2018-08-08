Crash east of Marceline injures Illinois man

The Highway Patrol reports a Decatur, Illinois man sustained moderate injuries when the pickup truck he drove overturned half a mile east of Marceline Tuesday afternoon.

Fifty-two-year-old Jerry Atwood traveled west on U. S. Highway 36 when he reportedly lost control coming out of a curve before the pickup overturned in the road causing extensive damage to the pickup.

An ambulance transported Atwood to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield and the Patrol reports he wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office as well as Marceline Police Department, Fire Department, and First Responders assisted the Patrol.

