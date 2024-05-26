Crash at Route A and Route H injures one east of Graham

Share To Your Social Network

An accident involving a 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage and a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Van occurred at the intersection of Route A and Route H, 4.5 miles east of Graham, Missouri, on May 25, 2024, at 1:42 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened when the Mitsubishi Mirage, driven by 21-year-old Tucker J. Murphy of Stewartville, Missouri, ran a stop sign and crossed Route A, striking the front left tire of the Chrysler Pacifica Van.

The Chrysler Pacifica Van, driven by 62-year-old Penny S. Long of Maitland, Missouri, was traveling westbound at the time of the collision. Following the impact, the Mitsubishi Mirage came to rest northwest of the intersection facing south on its wheels, while the Chrysler Pacifica Van came to rest west of the intersection, partially blocking the westbound lanes of Route A.

Murphy, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained no reported injuries. Long, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was treated and released by Nodaway County Ambulance.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The Mitsubishi Mirage was towed by Kizer’s Collision, while the Chrysler Pacifica Van was towed by a private party.

Sergeant T.B. Ziegler and the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

