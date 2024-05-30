Crash at intersection of Highway 113 and Highway 46 injures two

Share To Your Social Network

A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 46 and Highway 113, two miles south of Quitman, on May 29, 2024, at approximately 9:30 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A 2003 Mitsubishi Endeavor, driven by Lindsey L. Storm, 35, of Omaha, Nebraska, collided with a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Kathleen J. Leus, 72, of Maryville, Missouri. Both vehicles were reported as totaled and were towed from the scene by Shell’s Towing of Maryville.

The accident happened when the northbound Mitsubishi Endeavor failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the westbound Chrysler Pacifica on the driver’s side front tire. The Mitsubishi rotated counterclockwise and came to rest off the northwest corner of the intersection on its wheels. The Chrysler also came to rest off the northwest corner of the intersection on its wheels.

Lindsey L. Storm sustained serious injuries and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. She was transported by Life-Flight air ambulance to Omaha Medical Center. Kathleen J. Leus, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville.

The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

