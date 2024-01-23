Crash at Clarence intersection on Sunday injures one

State News January 23, 2024 Digital Correspondent
A two-vehicle accident occurred on North Grand Street in Clarence, Missouri, at approximately 5:40 p.m. on January 21, 2024, resulting in minor injuries for one driver, as reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the accident report, a 1998 Dodge 1500, driven by Lawrence H. Owens, 67, of Clarence, was traveling eastbound when it failed to yield and collided with a northbound 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, operated by Allison A. Schafer, 59, also from Clarence. Both drivers were utilizing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

Allison A. Schafer suffered minor injuries and was transported by Salt River Ambulance to Samaritan Hospital for treatment. Both vehicles sustained minor damage but were able to be driven from the scene.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, Clarence Fire Department, and Salt River Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Digital Correspondent

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/).