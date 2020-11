Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The 36th annual craft show is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the North Mercer R-3 School. The event is scheduled from 9 o’clock until 3 o’clock.

Promoters list the craft show as including homemade décor; Christmas gifts; primitives jewelry; clothing and food. Hourly drawings also are planned at the North Mercer School craft show.

