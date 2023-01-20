CPR class to be offered in Trenton

Local News January 19, 2023 KTTN News
Grundy County CPR Class February 23
The Trenton Fire Department and Grundy County Health Department will offer a CPR class next month.

The class will be held at the Grundy County Health Department in Trenton on February 23rd from 10 am to noon. It will be an American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR and AED course. Participants must be at least 18 years old.

The course costs $5.00 and includes training, a book, a CPR mask, and certification.

A registration link is available on the Grundy County Health Department’s Facebook page for the CPR class on February 23rd.

