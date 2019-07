Part of Cowgill Street in Chillicothe will be closed starting next week for street work.

Crews plan to close Cowgill from the railroad tracks to Jameson Street Monday, July 15, 2019, and it may be closed for a few months. The street will be torn out and new concrete will be placed with the curb and gutter.

Questions should be directed to Chillicothe Street Superintendent Jeff Gillespie at 660-646-3811.