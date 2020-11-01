Cowgill resident injured in crash on Highway 116

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

A Cowgill resident was hurt early Sunday in Caldwell County when the car he was driving overturned on Highway 116 near Polo.

Seventeen-year-old Zachary Stratton was taken to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries.

The accident happened approximately two miles northeast of Polo as the car was westbound on Highway 116 when it traveled off the left side of the road, hit a driveway, became airborne, overturned end for end, and came to rest on its top.

The vehicle was demolished and Stratton was not wearing a seat belt.

