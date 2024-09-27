Cowgill man injured in three-vehicle crash on I-35 in Clay County

A three-vehicle collision occurred at 6:40 a.m. on September 27, 2024, on southbound Interstate 35 at the 15.6-mile marker in Clay County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2012 Ford F-250, a 2015 Dodge Journey, and a 2018 Ford Escape.

The incident happened as traffic was slowing due to congestion. The Ford F-250, driven by Lane E. Cringan, 21, of Cowgill, Missouri, collided with the rear of the Dodge Journey, driven by Samantha R. Griffin, 33, of Wood Heights, Missouri. The impact caused the Dodge Journey to strike the rear of the Ford Escape, driven by Garrett M. Clevenger, 23, of Lawson, Missouri.

Following the initial collision, both the Ford F-250 and the Dodge Journey veered off the left side of the roadway and struck the median cable. The Ford F-250 sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene. The Dodge Journey was totaled and also towed. The Ford Escape received moderate damage but was able to be driven from the scene.

Cringan, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was transported by EMS to Liberty Hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

