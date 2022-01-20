COVID-related deaths reported in Grundy and Caldwell counties; area health departments report on new COVID cases

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department reports another COVID-19-related death. That brings the total to 62 since the pandemic began. There have also been 78 new cases added since January 13th, raising that total to 2,181. Seventy-eight cases are active.

The Grundy County Health Department asks residents who test positive for COVID-19 with a home test to call the office to go over the infectious period and self-isolation procedures, so they do not spread the virus. Residents are asked to stay home if they are experiencing symptoms.

A COVID-19-related death has been added for Caldwell County. The health department reports a total of 27 deaths.

There have also been 119 cases added since January 11th, bringing that total to 1,682. The number of active cases went down by two for Caldwell County to 54.

The Livingston County Health Center reports 29 COVID-19 cases have been added since January 19th, bringing the total to 2,950. There are 196 active cases.

The Putnam County Health Department reports 18 COVID-19 cases have been added since January 19th. There have been 968 cases investigated in total, and 151 of those have been this year.

Eight influenza A cases have also been reported to the Putnam County Health Department this week.

Seven COVID-19 cases have been added for Mercer County since January 19th: three confirmed and four probable. The health department reports 306 total confirmed cases and 352 probable cases. The overall total is 658. The number of active cases dropped by one for Mercer County to 18.

The Harrison County COVID-19 dashboard indicates an increase of six cases since January 18th. As of January 19th, there were 1,833 cases total, and the number of active cases stayed at 35. There had been 1,406 confirmed cases and 427 probable cases for Harrison County.

