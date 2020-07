The Grand River Multipurpose Center of Chillicothe reports it has been notified that a positive COVID-19 case was in the facility last week.

The center has been in contact with the Livingston County Health Center and has decided to close inside dining until August 10th. The Grand River Multipurpose Center notes this will not affect home-delivered clients.

Everyone who enters the center is asked to wear a mask.

