COVID-19 vaccination events scheduled at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group and Mercer County Clinic

COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all Missourians that are 18 years and older opens on Friday, April 9. Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Princeton are now scheduling appointments for multiple mass vaccination events for established patients 18 years old and above.

The next scheduled COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group will be on Friday, April 9, to coincide with the opening of the final phase allowing all patients 18 years and older to be vaccinated. Additionally, two other mass vaccination clinics are scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, and Friday, April 16, at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group. Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic will also be hosting another mass vaccination clinic for their established patients on Wednesday, April 14.

“Now that eligibility is open to all of our established patients, 18 and older, we hope to really get a large group of the area communities vaccinated,” said Shane Lynch, Practice Manager, Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group, and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic. “As we get more and more people vaccinated, I think we’ll start to see life returning to normalcy pretty quickly.”

The vaccine administered at both clinics will be the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one shot. Patients must plan to be monitored for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, call Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group at 660-358-5750 or the Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic at 660-748-4040.

