COVID-19 Update: Putnam County reports 35 new cases, Mercer County 3 and Grundy County 4 new cases

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Putnam County have increased by 35 since December 1st, which brings the total to 270. The health department notes 20 of the confirmed cases are in long-term care facilities. Thirty-nine cases are active. Two COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Putnam County.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have increased in Mercer County by three to 96. The health department reports 75 cases are probable, and 51 are active. One death related to COVID-19 has been reported for Mercer County.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Grundy County increased by four since December 3rd, bringing the total number to 703. The health department notes 516 cases have been confirmed. The number of active cases decreased by two to 108. There have been 22 COVID-19-related deaths reported for Grundy County.

